NYF Radio Awards announces 2026 grand jury of global audio storytellers

New Delhi: The New York Festivals® Radio Awards has revealed the composition of its 2026 Radio Awards Grand Jury.

The jury brings together more than 100 audio professionals from 20 countries, representing a broad spectrum of documentary, entertainment, news, sports, and corporate audio. It includes producers, directors, journalists, writers, and sound artists known for their contributions to the field, ensuring a comprehensive and experienced evaluation of entries.

“The robust world of audio storytelling today is fully represented in the 2026 edition of the Grand Jury,” said Rose Anderson, Executive Vice President, New York Festivals.

“From audiobooks to podcasts and video podcasts, from investigative journalism to live events, and from mystery to social justice, this year’s men and women of the jury volunteer their time and lend their expertise.”

The jury panel includes executives and creators from influential media and audio organisations worldwide, such as SiriusXM Radio, BBC Radio, Radio-Canada, DMC Studio Argentina, The Podglomerate, Ocean FM, Swedish Radio, Radio New Zealand, Penguin Random House UK, Aramco, Hot 102.7 FM, Radio Taiwan International, SBS, Almost Tangible, The Times & Sunday Times, The Irish Sun, Mediacorp, Zinc Media, RADIO MITRE S.A., Radio City 91.1 FM, Naleppa Audio Productions, Athena Media, Tuned Media, Nine Network Australia, and Magnum Opus Broadcasting.

The 2026 Radio Awards Grand Jury includes:

Jill Achineku, Producer, Whistledown, United Kingdom

Steve Ahern, OAM, Publisher, Radioinfo & Radio Today, Australia

Chris Browning-Brant, Lead Podcast Editor, Formula 1, United Kingdom

Diego Cannizzaro, Owner & Director, DMC Studio, Argentina

John N. Catlett, Broadcast Consultant, Media Objectives International, USA

Jennie Cataldo, Owner & Producer, Accompany Studios, USA

Jax Coombes, Producer, BBC, United Kingdom

Stuart Davies, Content Manager, Virgin Radio UK, United Kingdom

Joni Deutsch, SVP of Marketing & Audience Development, The Podglomerate, USA

Rebecca Fortuin, Senior Audio Editor, HQ, M&B and Farshore, HarperCollins Publishers UK, United Kingdom

Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live, United Kingdom

Nora Holm, Producer, Swedish Radio, Sweden

Adrian Hollay, Senior Recording Engineer, Radio New Zealand, New Zealand

Iris Hsu, Radio Producer, Radio Taiwan International, Taiwan

Hyun Joon Jang, Programming & Production, Senior Producer, Busan English Broadcasting, South Korea

James Keyte, Head of Audio Content, Penguin Random House UK, United Kingdom

Geneviève Levasseur, Senior Director, ICI MUSIQUE, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada

Steve Levine, Founder, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, United Kingdom

Or Matza, Creative Director & Founder, Audio Drama Studios, Israel

Lloyd Madurai, Programming & Managing Director, Hot 102.7 FM, South Africa

Siobhan McHugh, Podcast Producer & Academic, Australia

Charlotte Melén, Founder, Producer, Actor, Almost Tangible, United Kingdom

Eduardo Morino, Presenter, Radio Mitre S.A., Argentina

Greg Muller, Supervising Producer, The Case of Podcast, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Australia

Götz Naleppa, Drama Director & Sound Artist, Naleppa Audio Productions, Germany

Anurita Patel, National Programming Head, Radio City, India

Will Roe, Executive Producer, Investigations, The Times and Sunday Times, United Kingdom

Des Shaw, Co-Founder, Producer, Zinc Media, United Kingdom

Helen Shaw, Founder, Athena Media, Ireland

Lou Simon, Vice President, Music Programming, SiriusXM Radio, USA

Ken Sweeney, Showbiz Editor, The Irish Sun, Ireland

Mark Travis, Managing Consultant, Media Production, New York Philharmonic, USA

Joan Webber, Senior Producer, Audio Documentary Unit, CBC, Canada

Carol Zimmer, Journalist & Host, “Now What?”, USA

The jury will assess submissions across core criteria, including production values, creative execution, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose, and audience relevance.

Winners will be announced at the 2026 Storytellers Gala on May 21, 2026.

Entries for the 2026 Radio Awards are welcomed from radio stations, networks, and independent producers across more than 30 countries. Award-winning entries will be displayed in the Radio Awards winners gallery.