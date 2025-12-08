New Delhi: Mahindra has introduced the XEV 9S, its new all-electric three-row SUV, placing the launch at the centre of its expanding electric portfolio as Indian consumers seek more spacious and design-led mobility options.

The vehicle was unveiled at Scream Electric in Bengaluru, an event that also marked one year of the company’s electric programme under the INGLO architecture and referenced Mahindra Racing’s fourth-place finish in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The launch comes at a time when India’s consumption patterns and design expectations are shifting. Consumers are increasingly looking for aspiration, identity and a sense of progress that goes beyond functional transport. Within this backdrop, Mahindra is presenting the XEV 9S as a response to evolving lifestyles, where mobility solutions need to stretch across family, work and cultural demands.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division at Mahindra, said, “The future of Indian mobility will belong to brands that reimagine categories, not just electrify vehicles.”

He added, “The XEV 9S marks the beginning of a new electric era for Mahindra, one built on scale, purpose and an understanding of how India moves.”

Designed as a born-electric SUV, the XEV 9S departs from compact and minimalist EV formats by offering an open cabin, three-row seating and near-silent performance. Mahindra said the model reflects the needs of Indian families, creators and professionals who blend home, work and travel routines and expect vehicles to expand, rather than restrict, everyday possibilities.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer, said the design was shaped to provide “a sense of personal sanctuary while reflecting the pulse of modern India”.

“INGLO gave the team the freedom to sculpt light, space and comfort in a way that reflects how Indian consumers want to experience mobility today,” he said.

Mahindra has framed the XEV 9S as an aspirational lifestyle electric vehicle, intended to connect contemporary design, spacious architecture and national sentiment around progress.

The company’s broader efforts, including its motorsport participation in Formula E, were presented at the launch as part of India’s growing engagement with global electric mobility conversations.

Watch the campaign film: