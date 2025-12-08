New Delhi: Adsgrove Digital has appointed Aanchal Kapoor as its Chief Executive Officer. Kapoor will work alongside founder Rajkumar Singh, formerly Vice President at ANS Commerce, and will oversee the agency’s branding and performance functions.

Kapoor, who has over a decade of experience across GroupM, Madison, OMD and Xposure Media, has worked with brands including LG, Shell, Bose, Duracell, Honda, ETS and Dawaat in integrated marketing roles.

The agency said the leadership appointment reflects a shift in how marketing firms are adapting to technology-led and data-informed models of brand building. Kapoor highlighted her focus on measurable outcomes, stating, “Each penny needs to be counted, and we’re making it count.”

Speaking about her priorities in the new role, she added, “Creativity gives brands their soul; data gives them direction. Our mission at Adsgrove is to blend both seamlessly to deliver meaningful, measurable impact.”

Under Kapoor’s leadership, the agency continues to develop its integrated services, which include brand development, performance marketing, automation and analytics, and expanded search and social optimisation.

The agency’s strategy includes an updated view of search behaviour, incorporating Answer Engine Optimisation, Generative Engine Optimisation and voice-led discovery.