New Delhi: JioHotstar has announced The 50, a new unscripted series produced by Banijay Asia, marking the platform’s latest addition to its reality programming slate.

The announcement was made during the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, where a promotional segment introduced the show as the platform’s next franchise-level format.

According to JioHotstar, The 50 will feature 50 participants placed in a large-scale set described as a “Mahal”, with the format centred on strategy, shifting alliances and competitive tasks. The platform said the show is intended to introduce a less structured, more unpredictable format to its reality line-up.