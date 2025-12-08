Advertisment

JioHotstar announces large-scale unscripted series ‘The 50’

The format introduces 50 participants in a single game environment, marking JioHotstar’s latest move to broaden its digital reality programming

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: JioHotstar has announced The 50, a new unscripted series produced by Banijay Asia, marking the platform’s latest addition to its reality programming slate. 

The announcement was made during the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, where a promotional segment introduced the show as the platform’s next franchise-level format.

According to JioHotstar, The 50 will feature 50 participants placed in a large-scale set described as a “Mahal”, with the format centred on strategy, shifting alliances and competitive tasks. The platform said the show is intended to introduce a less structured, more unpredictable format to its reality line-up.

