Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 24, 2025

- Dec 24, 2025 15:49 IST
HT Media pauses FM ‘Fever’ Chennai exit plan amid broader business review
HT Media defers the operational closure of Fever FM in Chennai despite licence surrender, while noting the stations had minimal impact on overall consolidated revenue. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 15:22 IST
How regulation and esports recognition reshaped India’s gaming industry in 2025
With new regulation, esports gaining official status and a move away from real-money gaming, the industry enters 2026 leaner, more structured and globally aligned. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 14:50 IST
Coca-Cola to host FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour in India in January 2026
The original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will be showcased in New Delhi and Guwahati between January 10 and 13, 2026, as part of a multi-country tour leading up to the 2026 tournament. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 13:06 IST
Rose Audio Visuals names Maars Communicates as strategic communications partner
Maars Communicates will support communications for the creative studio as it expands its presence across entertainment, audio and digital storytelling. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 12:43 IST
ChatGPT users in select countries can now access personalised 2025 usage summary
The optional feature provides a personalised overview of 2025 usage for eligible Free, Plus and Pro users, with access dependent on memory and chat history settings. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 10:44 IST
Father-daughter photoshoots in Mumbai support girls’ education through Project Nanhi Kali
The initiative saw Mumbai families participate in professional photoshoots, with proceeds supporting education programmes for underprivileged girls across India. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 10:40 IST
Pemmasani directs India Post to form marketing executive teams for business growth
The instruction comes as India Post reviews circle-level performance, rising expenditure and efforts to pursue business outreach and customised regional growth strategies. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 10:34 IST
Major Warner Bros. Discovery shareholder dismisses Paramount's revised bid as 'Not sufficient'
Harris Associates, WBD's fifth-largest shareholder, holding approximately 4% of the company's shares (about 96 million shares as of September's end), expressed dissatisfaction with the updated proposal. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 10:19 IST
Will 2026 be the game-changer for creative agencies?
With “middle power” agencies fading, clients now face a sharper choice between integrated conglomerates and standalone specialists, opting either for scale and end-to-end capability or a focused burst of creative brilliance. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 10:14 IST
How brands celebrate Christmas through nostalgia, creativity and festive joy
Across films, installations and digital ideas, brands used nostalgia, cultural references and small human moments to reflect how the season is experienced today. Read more...
- Dec 24, 2025 09:26 IST
Suta to open first international store in Mauritius, targets Rs 85 to 90 crore revenue in FY26
Operating without external investors, Suta is eyeing Rs 85 to 90 crore in revenue this year, as it expands its retail presence while continuing to derive a significant share of business from its digital channels. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 24, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update