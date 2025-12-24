Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 24, 2025

0

  • Dec 24, 2025 15:49 IST

    HT Media pauses FM ‘Fever’ Chennai exit plan amid broader business review

    HT Media defers the operational closure of Fever FM in Chennai despite licence surrender, while noting the stations had minimal impact on overall consolidated revenue. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 15:22 IST

    How regulation and esports recognition reshaped India’s gaming industry in 2025

    With new regulation, esports gaining official status and a move away from real-money gaming, the industry enters 2026 leaner, more structured and globally aligned. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 14:50 IST

    Coca-Cola to host FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour in India in January 2026

    The original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will be showcased in New Delhi and Guwahati between January 10 and 13, 2026, as part of a multi-country tour leading up to the 2026 tournament. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 13:06 IST

    Rose Audio Visuals names Maars Communicates as strategic communications partner

    Maars Communicates will support communications for the creative studio as it expands its presence across entertainment, audio and digital storytelling. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 12:43 IST

    ChatGPT users in select countries can now access personalised 2025 usage summary

    The optional feature provides a personalised overview of 2025 usage for eligible Free, Plus and Pro users, with access dependent on memory and chat history settings. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 10:44 IST

    Father-daughter photoshoots in Mumbai support girls’ education through Project Nanhi Kali

    The initiative saw Mumbai families participate in professional photoshoots, with proceeds supporting education programmes for underprivileged girls across India. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 10:40 IST

    Pemmasani directs India Post to form marketing executive teams for business growth

    The instruction comes as India Post reviews circle-level performance, rising expenditure and efforts to pursue business outreach and customised regional growth strategies. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 10:34 IST

    Major Warner Bros. Discovery shareholder dismisses Paramount's revised bid as 'Not sufficient'

    Harris Associates, WBD's fifth-largest shareholder, holding approximately 4% of the company's shares (about 96 million shares as of September's end), expressed dissatisfaction with the updated proposal. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 10:19 IST

    Will 2026 be the game-changer for creative agencies?

    With “middle power” agencies fading, clients now face a sharper choice between integrated conglomerates and standalone specialists, opting either for scale and end-to-end capability or a focused burst of creative brilliance. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 10:14 IST

    How brands celebrate Christmas through nostalgia, creativity and festive joy

    Across films, installations and digital ideas, brands used nostalgia, cultural references and small human moments to reflect how the season is experienced today. Read more...



  • Dec 24, 2025 09:26 IST

    Suta to open first international store in Mauritius, targets Rs 85 to 90 crore revenue in FY26

    suta-sisters

    Operating without external investors, Suta is eyeing Rs 85 to 90 crore in revenue this year, as it expands its retail presence while continuing to derive a significant share of business from its digital channels. Read more...



