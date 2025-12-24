New Delhi: Father-daughter pairs across Mumbai participated in professional photoshoots as part of Project Nanhi Kali’s annual Proud Fathers For Daughters (PFFD) campaign, which linked family portraits with funding for girls’ education, from November 28 to December 14, 2025.

Founded by Anand Mahindra and photographer Atul Kasbekar, the campaign follows a straightforward structure. Families participate in curated photoshoots conducted by professional photographers, with the proceeds directed towards the education of underprivileged girls supported by Project Nanhi Kali.

The initiative draws on the dynamics of the father-daughter relationship, framing fathers as “Her First Coach” to reflect their role in encouragement and mentorship. This framing places personal family moments within a wider conversation around education and opportunity for girls.

During the campaign period, participants registered through social media and other channels before attending a two-day photoshoot event in Mumbai. Each session contributed financially to Project Nanhi Kali’s education programmes, connecting individual family participation to broader educational outcomes.

The funds raised support more than school enrolment. Project Nanhi Kali’s programmes include access to learning materials, physical education and life skills training, intended to support long-term educational continuity for girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

The campaign functions through a reciprocal exchange. Families receive professionally captured portraits, while their participation contributes to expanding educational access for girls. Rather than positioning itself as a donation drive, the initiative centres on involvement through shared experiences and tangible outcomes.

Watch the campaign films: