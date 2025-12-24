Will 2026 be the game-changer for creative agencies?

New Delhi: Now that the post-consolidation alumni nostalgia is done and dusted, it is time to smell the moolah.

In many significant ways, the emerging years may represent unprecedented growth and sustainable purpose for the creative advertising fraternity. When viewed from the perspective of the client, the only customer who truly matters.

Most simply, clients now have a clear choice between creative service providers - the conglomerate and the standalone. The romanticised ‘middle powers’, to borrow a geopolitical term, are disappearing rapidly, thus leading to a binary palette.

Those seeking the power of integration may choose from the formidable biggies, while others desiring a staccato burst of brilliance have a whole host of eclectic entities on offer.

For multiple reasons, the ‘signature’ styling of creative agencies, as a continuing differentiation, has long been obsolete. The digital evolution has led to a productive homogeneity driven by technology, rewarding innovation and ingenuity, which by definition cannot be templatised. A whole host of legacy agency alumni run successful boutiques, offering comparable creative products, sans the overheads.

Brand codes have evolved for the MNC and mega clients, drawn heavily from the ‘brand’ virtues and not any agency diktats, as club agencies operate in Russian Roulette mode.

Most vitally, the game has changed to measurable outcomes, as opposed to soul-stirring inputs, Cannes notwithstanding. Increasingly, creative campaigns are being appreciated for their measurable influence on business in an open-access competitive scenario with alarmingly disloyal customers.

Now, for the real opportunity, starting in 2026. AI and technology at large promise to be the game-changers for every kind of business. As is well known, this impacts the entire spectrum of the creative industry, from high-end predictive metrics to low-cost film production. To win this game, huge funds are required as an upfront investment, and the big consulting giants, emerging rapidly as competition, are outspending the agency ecosystem in multiples. Consolidation will help in considerably matching this spending power in a focused manner and lead to a decisive advantage in this arena, not possible in mid-sized wallets.

On AI at large, although an evolving matter, a human-machine handshake is increasingly being sought across industries. The Large Learning Modules are driven by historical data, and the most cashable human value addition is clearly innovation, which is the stock in-trade of creative agencies. Innovation, which can stretch to the fundamentals of value creation, in product and service development, customer engagement and allied arenas, beyond just advertising. Already, commentators are noting the ChatGPT mediocrity pattern - wherein a sea of sameness is emerging across outcomes.

Creative agencies are uniquely poised to be the difference we all seek. LLMs thrive on data available in the public domain and thus are skewed towards Western thought processes by sheer dint of quantitative influence. As a brand-new consumer base in India emerges from rural arenas, creativity will be the necessary source of affiliation, as AI will be insufficient in itself, given the shortage in inputs.

Consolidation will help in bridging technology with insight, through funding power and the wealth of inputs. Standardisation of training inputs will also be another major benefit in store - a new age tech-enabled creative talent pool can well become a collateral advantage. While the boutique agencies can benefit from open source entities offering a comparable set of HR services, powered by what else but AI.

The road to growth and profitability begins and ends with creating meaningful value for clients. Recent developments, micro and macro, have paved the way for a resurgence of the creative agency as a clear source of growth for businesses. It’s the season of boom and time to put away the gloom and doom.