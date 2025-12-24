New Balance announces Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador in India

New Delhi: New Balance has appointed actor Janhvi Kapoor as its first brand ambassador in India, marking a formal association between the global sportswear company and the Indian film and fashion figure.

The appointment comes as New Balance continues to expand its presence in India, a market it has identified as significant to its regional growth strategy. Kapoor will represent the brand across fashion and fitness categories, reflecting New Balance’s positioning at the intersection of sport, lifestyle and cultural relevance.

Commenting on the association, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I’ve always admired New Balance for its dedication to innovation and celebrating individuality. It’s a brand that encourages you to own your story, and that’s something I deeply connect with. For me, fashion and fitness have always been about staying true to yourself, New Balance allows me to express that confidence and authenticity. I’m truly honoured to be part of the New Balance family and excited for this journey together.”

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, India at New Balance, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Janhvi to the New Balance family. Our sponsorships are always co-authored—rooted in shared vision and mutual creativity, and Janhvi brings not just influence but genuine inspiration. Her passion, drive and individuality mirror the ethos that defines New Balance. She’s someone who continuously evolves, and together we’ll explore new dimensions of fashion and sports for our audiences in India.”

Stuart Henwood, Senior Director, New Balance, Middle East, Africa and India (MEAI), described India as an important market within the region. “India is one of the fast-growing markets across MEAI region for New Balance,” he said.

“Janhvi’s individuality and entrepreneurship spirit aligns to the values of the brand and our vision for India. She will play a key role in deepening our connection with consumers across the country and wider MEAI region. Her energy, style, and commitment to excellence reflect the very spirit of our brand, and we’re delighted to welcome Jahnvi to the New Balance family.”