New Delhi: HT Media has temporarily paused its plan to shut down the Fever FM radio station in Chennai, even as the surrender of the station’s broadcast licence remains unchanged.

The station is operated by HT Music and Entertainment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the media group.

The company said the decision to close operations, which was earlier slated to take effect from December 24, 2025, has now been kept on hold.

The update follows an earlier disclosure made on November 25, 2025, when HT Media announced that the board of HT Music and the company had approved the voluntary surrender of its Ministry of Information and Broadcasting licence for Fever FM at 91.9 MHz in Chennai.

At the time, the licence surrender application was submitted on the same day, and the company had indicated that the station would cease operations in December. In its latest communication, HT Media has clarified that while the licence surrender stands, the operational shutdown has been deferred.

No reasons were cited for the pause, and the company did not indicate whether alternative plans for the station are being considered.

HT Media had also earlier disclosed that Next Radio, another subsidiary, surrendered its licence for operating the 94.3 MHz station in Chennai with effect from October 24, 2025. Both licences were originally valid until March 31, 2030 and were given up voluntarily.

According to the company, the surrender of the two Chennai radio licences does not have a material impact on its overall business.

In FY25, Next Radio’s Chennai station reported a turnover of Rs 217 lakh, contributing 0.12% to consolidated operating revenue, while HT Music and Entertainment Company’s station recorded Rs 458 lakh, or 0.25% of consolidated revenue.

The stations were described as financially and strategically unviable, with no sale agreements, penalties, or regulatory action involved.

The development comes as HT Media posted a steady performance in the second quarter of FY26. Consolidated revenue rose 4% year on year to Rs 499 crore, supported by a 10% increase in advertising revenue.

Loss after tax narrowed to Rs 4 crore, while EBITDA increased 33% to Rs 44 crore, led by gains in print and digital segments.