New Delhi: Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has asked the Department of Posts to establish dedicated marketing executive teams in every postal circle to identify business and revenue opportunities, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

During a monthly review meeting of all postal circles, the minister directed India Post to take a more proactive and structured approach to business growth. This includes reaching out to businesses and entities that contribute significantly to goods and services tax collections.

He also called for the creation of circle-level marketing teams responsible for tracking leads, conversions and revenue on a daily basis. Circle heads were asked to focus on regional strengths linked to local geography, industry presence and business potential while rolling out customised growth strategies, the statement said.

The Department of Posts reported a marginal increase in revenue to Rs 11,425.24 crore in 2024–25, while expenditure rose by 5.28% to Rs 37,528.49 crore. This resulted in a deficit of Rs 24,915.21 crore during the financial year.

The government has set a target to convert post offices from cost centres into profit centres by 2029.

During the review meeting, Pemmasani commended the Karnataka Circle for its grassroots performance and acquisition of new customers and markets. He also acknowledged the Northeastern Circle for opening 1.54 lakh new savings accounts, mobilising Rs 276 crore under postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance schemes, and carrying out structured outreach to micro, small and medium enterprises.