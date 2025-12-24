New Delhi: This Christmas, festive storytelling took a more textured, imaginative turn, drawing from memory, music, humour and everyday rituals rather than grand spectacle. Brands tapped into shared cultural references, from retro pop tracks and office folklore to childhood doodles and family playtime, to reflect how the season is actually lived. The campaigns moved fluidly between intimacy and imagination, pairing warmth with wit and nostalgia with contemporary realities. Across films, installations and digital-first ideas, creativity this season felt less performative and more personal, capturing Christmas as a collection of small, meaningful moments stitched together by emotion and familiarity.

Instamart adapts 1990s hit ‘Bolo Taara Ra Ra’ in Christmas-themed campaign

Instamart has released a Christmas-themed digital film that reworks Daler Mehndi’s 1990s hit Bolo Taara Ra Ra to frame a festive delivery narrative. Titled Taara Ra Ra, Ghar Ghar Aa Ra Ra, the film is set on Christmas Eve and follows a young child who imagines turning into a Christmas star. The star travels across different parts of India, connecting everyday festive moments, before returning home, where the journey links back to Instamart’s service through a mobile app interface.

Ferrero Rocher brings year-end togetherness to life with Hrithik Roshan

Ferrero India has released a year-end digital film featuring brand endorser Hrithik Roshan, centred on moments of togetherness during the festive season. The narrative follows an intimate gathering of friends, where the arrival of Ferrero Rocher introduces a visual shift marked by golden tones and celebratory details. The film uses familiar party settings and shared rituals to link indulgence with connection, positioning the brand within moments of seasonal celebration. The campaign is being rolled out digitally across India as part of Ferrero Rocher’s year-end communication.

Naukri’s Christmas tree comes with ‘Appraisal Waala Peanuts’

Naukri has rolled out a Christmas-themed on-ground activation that draws on a familiar workplace sentiment around appraisal season. At Prestige Tech Park in Bengaluru, the platform installed a 25-foot Christmas tree decorated with peanuts instead of traditional ornaments, extending its long-running appraisal waala peanut narrative. The installation links festive cheer with corporate realities, reflecting how year-long effort does not always translate into meaningful rewards. Rooted in humour and shared professional experiences, the campaign reinforces Naukri’s positioning around career mobility and encouraging professionals to actively seek better opportunities.

LEGO’s festive film explores how creative time strengthens family bonds

The LEGO Group has launched its global holiday campaign encouraging families to reconnect through creative play. The short film follows a 12-year-old who drifts away from family time and is drawn back through imaginative LEGO-led storytelling, set to a playful rework of a classic song. Featuring a large ensemble of LEGO minifigures across popular franchises, the film highlights how play can rebuild bonds and shared memories. The campaign also aligns with LEGO’s annual Build to Give initiative, supporting children in need of play worldwide.

Burberry’s 2025 festive film brings together Naomi Campbell, Son Heung-min and Jennifer Saunders

Burberry has unveiled its 2025 holiday campaign set in a London townhouse, directed by John Madden. The film follows Jennifer Saunders hosting a festive gathering featuring Naomi Campbell, Ncuti Gatwa, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Son Heung-min. The cast appears in updated Burberry outerwear alongside seasonal gifting, accessories and fragrances. The campaign extends to store windows inspired by the Equestrian Knight, personalised gifting services, and global activations including a Claridge’s collaboration in London and a festive installation at Bloomingdale’s New York.

Disney’s latest holiday film explores childhood imagination and festive warmth

Disney has released a new holiday short directed by Taika Waititi, premiering on Disney+ as part of its Make Someone’s Holiday Magic campaign. The film follows a young girl and her doodle, which comes to life after a Christmas mix-up, exploring friendship and imagination. The short features the voice of Disney Legend John Goodman as Doodle, with animation guidance from Eric Goldberg, and marks Waititi’s second Disney holiday collaboration after last year’s The Boy & The Octopus.