New Delhi: OpenAI has begun a phased rollout of Your Year with ChatGPT, an optional end-of-year feature that offers users a personalised reflection on how they interacted with ChatGPT during 2025. The experience is being enabled gradually for Free, Plus and Pro users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Go, Plus and Pro users in India.

According to the company, Your Year with ChatGPT provides a high-level overview of conversation themes and usage patterns from the past year. The experience differs from user to user and is designed to operate with privacy controls in place.

Eligibility and availability

Access to Your Year with ChatGPT is limited to consumer accounts that meet specific criteria. Users must have both Reference saved memories and Reference chat history enabled, and must meet a minimum conversation activity threshold. The feature is not available to Team, Enterprise or Education accounts.

Eligible users will see an entry point for the experience on their home screen across iOS, Android and web platforms. Users can also request it directly within ChatGPT. The experience does not open automatically and remains optional.

OpenAI notes that users may not see the feature if memory or reference chat history settings are disabled, if activity thresholds are not met, if the account type is unsupported, or if the rollout has not yet reached their account or country. The absence of the feature does not affect normal use of ChatGPT.

How data and memory are used

The experience draws on chat history and saved memories where reference settings are enabled. Temporary chats and conversations created with memory disabled are not included.

OpenAI states that ChatGPT’s Memory feature is designed to store helpful contextual details, such as preferences or interests, to provide continuity across conversations. Users retain full control over this data and can view, update or delete saved memories, delete past conversations, or disable Memory entirely through settings.

The company adds that ChatGPT is trained not to proactively store sensitive information, such as health details, unless a user explicitly requests it. Users can also check what information is saved and remove it at any time.

Model training and data controls

If users have enabled the “Improve the model for everyone” setting, OpenAI may use chats and saved memories to improve its models. This setting can be switched off at any time. Content from Team, Enterprise and Education customers is not used for training by default.

Generation and access period

While some elements of Your Year with ChatGPT may be prepared in advance for performance reasons, most of the experience is generated when a user chooses to open it. The feature is generated server-side, in line with other ChatGPT conversations.

Once opened, the experience remains accessible within the user’s chat history and is subject to the same data controls as other conversations. If deleted, OpenAI states it will be removed within 30 days.

The company has indicated that Your Year with ChatGPT will be available to eligible users for a limited period, though no specific end date has been disclosed.