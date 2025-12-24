Rose Audio Visuals names Maars Communicates as strategic communications partner

New Delhi: Maars Communicates has been appointed as the strategic communications partner for Rose Audio Visuals, the creative studio led by filmmaker and producer Goldie Behl.

Goldie Behl, who has worked across film, television and digital formats for over 25 years, is the founder of Rose Audio Visuals. The production house has expanded its work across feature films, OTT content, branded storytelling, podcasts and short-form formats, with a focus on experimenting with newer content forms and platforms.

Rose Audio Visuals began its journey with Angaaray, starring Akshay Kumar and Nagarjuna, and later produced films such as Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Drona, London Paris New York and I Me Aur Main. Under Behl’s sole leadership, the company continues to operate across entertainment and advertising, including its audio venture RosePod, which recently released the second season of The Happy Pawdcast.

Founded by siblings Mausam Shah and Aayush Shah, Maars Communicates works across strategic communications, media relations and brand reputation management. The agency currently handles communications for more than 50 retainer clients spanning entertainment, technology, lifestyle, corporate and creator-led businesses.

Maars Communicates’ portfolio includes communications support for film directors and writers such as Neeraj Pandey, Siddharth P. Malhotra, Aditya Sarpotdar and Sneha Desai. The agency has also worked with IVM Podcasts on launches including What The Hell Navya, Chithiyaan by Gajraj Rao and Serving It Up With Sania, hosted by Sania Mirza.

Its work has extended to Birla Group social impact initiatives, including Mpower, Ujaas and Adveaitesha, focusing on communication around mental health, women’s health and community outreach.

Mausam Shah, Founder and Director, PR, Maars Communicates, said, “Rose Audio Visuals has been a pioneer in shaping modern Indian storytelling across formats. Their vision aligns closely with the kind of purposeful, future-facing narratives we believe in at Maars Communicates. We are excited to craft compelling communication strategies that strengthen the brand’s voice and deepen its cultural relevance.”

Aayush Shah, Founder and Director, Digital and Business Development, Maars Communicates, said, “This partnership is an opportunity to contribute to a content powerhouse that is constantly evolving and experimenting with new formats. At Maars Communicates, our goal is to build impactful storytelling and brand resonance, and we look forward to driving integrated communication that supports the studio’s ambitious creative roadmap.”