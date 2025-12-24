New Delhi: The Coca-Cola Company will bring the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to India in January 2026 as part of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, offering fans an opportunity to see football’s most recognised symbol ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The Trophy Tour is scheduled to visit New Delhi and Guwahati between January 10 and 13, 2026. The initiative forms part of a global journey that will take the trophy across multiple countries in the lead-up to the tournament, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“We’re excited to bring fans closer to the heart of the action with the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. This year’s tour offers fans an incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and connection of football up close,” said Mickael Vinet, Vice President, Global Assets, Influencers and Partnerships, The Coca-Cola Company.

“We are inviting fans to celebrate the full spectrum of emotions one experiences when watching a football match, starting with building excitement and anticipation by bringing the original FIFA World Cup Trophy to India.”

Karthik Subramanian, Senior Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola Category, India and Southwest Asia, said, “Coca-Cola has always played a part in shaping cultural moments, and football has become one of the strongest social currencies in that mix. Our partnership with FIFA builds on that insight, and the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola enables us to create a level of scale and experience that few moments in history can match. For us, this is about turning a global spectacle into local moments where fans can stand before football’s greatest symbol with the joy of a simple, ice-cold Coca-Cola.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will span three host nations and feature an expanded format with more teams and matches. As part of the Trophy Tour, the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations across 75 stops over more than 150 tour days.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is recognized around the world as the greatest symbol in sport, and Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most recognized brands,” said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer.

“For two decades, our partnership with Coca-Cola has united fans and brought them the magic of the FIFA World Cup through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. Over five editions, the iconic trophy has visited 182 of our 211 Member Associations, and this tour will be particularly special, not only are we marking the 20th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, but we are also preparing for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, with three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

In India, the Trophy’s arrival in New Delhi on January 10 will be marked by a FIFA Charter Landing. On January 11, the Trophy will be displayed at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, where selected fans will have access to a limited viewing experience. The tour will then move to Guwahati, where the Trophy will be showcased at a dedicated FIFA World Cup Trophy Exhibition.

Alongside the Trophy displays, the events will include football-themed engagement zones, freestyle football demonstrations, and food festivals highlighting regional cuisines. The Guwahati leg of the tour will coincide with Magh Bihu celebrations, integrating football-related programming with local cultural observances.

The Trophy Tour will also incorporate sustainability-related initiatives through Coca-Cola India’s 'MaidaanSaaf' programme, which focuses on waste collection, segregation and recycling at large public gatherings. The company said waste-management measures will be implemented at venues in both New Delhi and Guwahati, including recycling stations, temporary material recovery units, trained volunteers and on-ground guidance for waste disposal. These efforts are intended to reduce landfill waste and highlight responsible waste practices at high-footfall events.

Coca-Cola holds exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour and has been associated with FIFA since 1976. The company has served as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since 1978.