New Delhi: Sameer Wanchoo has taken charge as Chief Marketing Officer at VIP Industries, according to a LinkedIn post shared by him.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CMO at VIP Industries Limited!” Wanchoo wrote, confirming his move to the travel and luggage manufacturer. He is based in Mumbai.

Prior to joining VIP Industries, Wanchoo served as Chief Marketing Officer at Eureka Forbes, where he was part of the company’s senior leadership team overseeing marketing across its home and water solutions portfolio.

Before this, he held the role of Vice President, Marketing at CavinKare, managing marketing responsibilities across personal care, foods and beverages. He had an earlier stint at the company as General Manager, Marketing for its hair care business, handling brands including Chik, Nyle, Meera and Karthika.

Wanchoo’s earlier experience includes Category Manager, Marketing for infant and pre-school products at Mattel, Head of Food Bazaar for the West Zone at Big Bazaar (Future Retail), and marketing roles at Dabur India Limited, including Group Product Manager. He began his career in media planning and sales roles at Starcom and ESPN Star Sports.