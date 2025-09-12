Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 12, 2025

- Sep 12, 2025 10:43 IST
‘Too much data, too little magic’: Why it is important to question blind faith in algorithms
Data can guide decisions, but it cannot replace context, creativity or long-term brand building.
- Sep 12, 2025 10:27 IST
PRCAI survey finds 84% of CEOs see India’s best days still ahead
The report highlights climate, geopolitics, digital innovation and human capital as key levers for leadership, while cautioning that policy uncertainty, AI risks.
- Sep 12, 2025 10:21 IST
Marico acquires full ownership of True Elements for Rs 138 crore
The deal, disclosed in a regulatory filing to the BSE and NSE on Thursday, elevates Marico's ownership from 53.98% to 100%, making HW Wellness a wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Sep 12, 2025 10:11 IST
Patanjali moves appellate bench over Delhi HC ruling on Dabur Chyawanprash ad row
Patanjali contests the Delhi High Court directive to remove specific lines from Patanjali's print and TV ads, which the court found misleading and damaging to competitors.
- Sep 12, 2025 10:07 IST
FTC probes OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, xAI and Snap over AI chatbot risks for children
The agency issues orders to seven firms to examine how chatbots affect young users, including their role in simulating relationships and handling personal data.
- Sep 12, 2025 09:52 IST
Meta challenges CCI’s Rs 213 crore penalty at NCLAT, labels order legally flawed
The dispute centers on WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update, which the CCI deemed an abuse of Meta's dominant position in the market for over-the-top (OTT) messaging apps in India.
- Sep 12, 2025 09:47 IST
Taneira reimagines the saree as an expression of affection and memory
The campaign highlights everyday bonds through two films, where gifting a saree becomes more than fabric, representing emotion, memory, and lasting connection.
- Sep 12, 2025 09:43 IST
Social’s new prime time is TV: YouTube CTV time up 219% in India
Indians now spend an average of 20 hours per visitor each month on social platforms, which collectively reach 89.3% of the country's total digital population, placing India among the most penetrated social markets globally, according to Comscore's State of Social 2025 – India Edition.
- Sep 12, 2025 09:30 IST
Festive and wedding seasons fuel double-digit growth in jewellery advertising
Brands are shifting toward digital-first strategies, sharper targeting, and smarter allocations, while gold and diamonds continue to dominate category visibility.
- Sep 12, 2025 09:24 IST
YouTube introduces urban–rural targeting and CTV Masthead in India
The updates come as the platform eyes the festive season in India, where advertising spend is projected to surge, and reflect YouTube's broader push into AI-driven personalisation and creator support.
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 12, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
