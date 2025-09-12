PRCAI survey finds 84% of CEOs see India’s best days still ahead

New Delhi: The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) unveiled its CEO Survey during PRana 2025 in New Delhi, presenting reputation as a defining factor in India’s global rise. The survey, titled India’s Place in the New World Order and developed with Astrum Advisory, captured the views of 123 chief executives across six cities. It found that 84% of CEOs believe India’s best days lie ahead, while 89% expressed confidence in the country’s growth story. According to the report, 93% felt the central government has been effective in enabling India’s global positioning.

The findings identified climate readiness, geopolitical standing, digital innovation and human capital as the most significant levers for leadership, with communication and reputation management viewed as crucial to converting progress into international influence. At the same time, the report cautioned that unpredictability in policy, AI-related risks and perception gaps around civic and environmental issues could challenge global confidence if left unaddressed.

Former Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, who unveiled the survey, said, “Reputation in public life is tested not by speeches or photo opportunities but by delivery. It is when a child reaches school well-nourished, when a woman finds safety and economic independence, when a family sees fairness in governance. These are the moments that earn trust, and it is this trust that ultimately defines India’s credibility to the world.”

She placed particular emphasis on the role of women in shaping India’s reputation, adding, “Issues like sanitation, menstrual health, and women’s safety were once taboo. Addressing them openly, through governance and leadership, is what truly reshapes reputation. Women are not just participants in India’s rise; they are central to building its credibility.” Reflecting on India’s evolving identity, she noted, “Brand India is in a moment of evolution. Brands don’t die because they don’t succeed, they die because they don’t evolve.”

The convention brought together leaders and communicators across politics, business, law, fashion, healthcare, sustainability, culture and sport to discuss reputation as a driver of India’s future. The event marked the 25th anniversary of PRCAI, with the unveiling of a new logo to highlight its role in the development of the public relations sector.

Speaking at the event, Kunal Kishore, President of PRCAI, said, “PRana 2025 and the launch of our Brand India Reputation Report demonstrate the power of leadership in shaping narratives. Reputation today is not just communication, it is strategy; it determines trust in boardrooms, credibility in markets, and influence on the world stage. At PRCAI, we see it as our responsibility to build platforms like PRana that help leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers recognise reputation as the capital that drives India’s rise.”

Deeptie Sethi, CEO of PRCAI, added, “Communications is no longer a channel that only carries messages, it is a force that shapes influence and trust. With India marching towards Viksit Bharat, we are entering a new era of ‘Reputation Capital’ that will drive brand value and national impact in the years to come, much like financial capital drives economies. We are bringing that shift to light at the PRana platform converging India’s icons, key voices and reputation architects.”

PRana 2025 featured over 20 eminent voices from diverse spheres of influence. The prominent speaker line-up included Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister, Jayant Sinha, Former Union Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation and President, Eversource Capital and several reputation drivers and achievers including Manish Sabharwal, Co-Founder and Chairman, TeamLease Services; Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, DigiYatra Foundation; Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair, Rothschild India and India Sanitation Coalition; Gaurav Gupta, Creative Director of Gaurav Gupta Studio; Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder, ReNew and President, UN Global Impact Network India; Suresh Narayanan, Former Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India Limited; Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder, Akasa Air, Founder of Homage Advisers; Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder, Mann Deshi Foundation; Vikram Chandra, Founder of Editorji Technologies; Amish Devgan, Managing Editor, News18 Hindi; Aabha Bakaya, Founder and CEO, Ladies Who Lead; Nandini Bhalla, Editor-in-Chief of The Word Magazine; J. Sai Deepak, Senior Advocate, Delhi High Court; Rajeev Masand, COO, Dharma Cornerstone Agency and Leading Film Critic; ShriPushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor, Indore, and Anvitaa Dutt, Filmmaker, Screenwriter and Director; and India Climber and Reliance Foundation Athlete, Kaamya Karthikeyan.