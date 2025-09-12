Talent Tracker: Latest leadership changes across industries

New Delhi: This week brings a series of leadership changes, appointments, and exits across the corporate, media, advertising, and marketing sectors. The updates span key roles in companies across consumer brands, e-commerce platforms, advertising agencies, and media networks, highlighting shifts in management and the evolving strategies of organisations.

Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as next CEO

Harshavardhan Chitale

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Chitale, an IIT Delhi alumnus with more than three decades of leadership experience, has worked across automation, lighting, IT services and digital transformation. He most recently served as Global CEO of Signify’s Professional Business and has earlier held senior roles at Philips Lighting India, HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India. Acting CEO Vikram Kasbekar will oversee the transition and continue as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.

Cargill appoints Ravinder Balain as Country President and Dheeraj Talreja as VP and MD for Food South Asia

Cargill has named Ravinder Balain as Country President for India, while he continues to lead its Animal Nutrition and Health business in South Asia. Balain, who joined the company in 2024, has over three decades of experience with past leadership roles at Corteva Agrisciences and DuPont.

Alongside him, Dheeraj Talreja has been appointed Vice President and Managing Director for Food South Asia. Talreja previously headed AAK India, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, and has also worked with Huntsman Singapore.

Benetton India Managing Director and CEO Ramprasad Sridharan to Exit

Ramprasad Sridharan

Benetton India announced that Managing Director and CEO Ramprasad Sridharan will step down to pursue a new professional opportunity. He will continue to lead the business during the transition until a successor is appointed.

Claudio Sforza, CEO of Benetton Group, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the Indian market during his visit and thanked Sridharan for his leadership over the past four years, noting his role in expanding the brand’s presence and consumer engagement.

Former Google marketing leader Neha Barjatya joins Peak XV Partners as CMO

Neha Barjatya

Neha Barjatya has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Peak XV Partners, the venture capital firm formerly known as Sequoia Capital India & Southeast Asia.

Barjatya spent nearly 14 years at Google, where she led marketing for consumer apps and platforms including Search, Maps, Pixel, Android and Play Store. She also spearheaded initiatives such as Internet Saathi and FREND to drive rural digital literacy and entrepreneurship.

Vinay Virwani takes charge as Head of Consumer Insights, personal care at ITC

Vinay Virwani

Vinay Virwani has joined ITC Limited as Head of Consumer Insights for its personal care division. He brings nearly two decades of experience in consumer insights and brand strategy, having worked with Dabur, Reckitt, SC Johnson and Henkel.

At Dabur, he served as Head of Consumer Insights from 2021 to 2025, overseeing research and strategy across categories. His earlier roles included leading product launches, marketing initiatives and consumer research in home care, air care and personal care segments.

Snehil Gautam steps down as CMO of Housing.com's parent REA India

Snehil Gautam

Snehil Gautam has stepped down as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at REA India, which operates Housing.com, Makaan.com, and PropTiger.com. During his tenure, he led the group’s growth and marketing efforts, driving multi-channel campaigns, content marketing, paid and organic growth, and MarTech strategies.

Earlier in his career, Gautam held leadership roles at Housing.com and ICICI Bank, focusing on digital campaigns, customer engagement, and analytics.

Prashant Awasthi joins Kisna by H.K. Jewels as Chief Marketing Officer

Prashant Awasthi

Kisna by H.K. Jewels has appointed Prashant Awasthi as Chief Marketing Officer. Awasthi brings over 20 years of experience in marketing and brand management, with leadership roles at Siyaram’s, Reliance Retail, and Trent Hypermarket.

Awasthi will focus on strengthening brand visibility, expanding market reach, and driving growth across physical and digital channels.

Humsa Dhir moves on from Sony Pictures Networks India

Humsa Dhir

Humsa Dhir, Senior Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has departed after more than a decade with the company. Joining in 2015, she played a key role in shaping SPNI’s corporate narrative and steering strategic communications across its broadcast, digital, and sports businesses.

Dhir also chaired SPNI’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, led corporate reputation initiatives such as the Go-Beyond Podcast, and advised leadership teams across sectors and regions on trust, stakeholder engagement, and organisational change.



Ravi Bhaya returns to Publicis Media India as Chief Client Officer

Ravi Bhaya

Publicis Media India has appointed Ravi Bhaya as Chief Client Officer, reporting to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia. Bhaya will lead client transformation across Starcom, Zenith, and Performics, focusing on integrated, data-led, and AI-powered solutions.

With over 20 years in media and digital transformation across markets including India, South Africa, and North America, Bhaya returns to Publicis after senior roles abroad and co-founding RSquared Global Ventures, advising MarTech, AdTech, Data, and Commerce startups.

Grey India names Nikhil Guha ECD, Mahima Kukreja Group Creative Director

Grey India has appointed Nikhil Guha as Executive Creative Director and Mahima Kukreja as Group Creative Director. Guha, with 17 years of experience across agencies including McCann, Havas, Publicis, and Leo Burnett, returns to Grey, where he began his career. Kukreja brings 14 years of experience from agencies such as DDB, Monks, and Ogilvy, having worked on brands including Mondelez, Tata, and Amazon. Both will report to Chief Creative Officer Harsh Kapadia.

FCB Ulka appoints Bhawana Choudhary as Executive Vice President

Bhawana Choudhary

FCB Ulka has appointed Bhawana Choudhary as Executive Vice President. Choudhary brings over 17 years of advertising experience across sectors including fashion, beauty, FMCG, financial services, telecom, technology, and real estate. She has managed both large-scale legacy and international brands and will support FCB Ulka’s growth and client partnerships across India.

FCB Neo appoints Manoj Pandey as National Creative Director

Manoj Pandey

FCB Neo has named Manoj Pandey as National Creative Director. Based in Delhi, Pandey brings nearly 20 years of experience across advertising, writing, and the arts, with work spanning brands like Nike, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Incredible India. His portfolio includes global platforms such as BBC, CNN, The Guardian, and exhibitions at Tate Modern and MoMA PS1.

Huella appoints Prabhvir Sahmey as Strategic Advisor

Prabhvir Sahmey

Huella has named Prabhvir Sahmey as Strategic Advisor. Sahmey brings 25 years of experience across digital, media, and adtech, having shaped India’s advertising ecosystem. Most recently, he served as Senior Director, Ad Sales at Samsung Ads. At Huella, he will support strategic growth and ecosystem development.

MiQ appoints Sachi Gurudanti as Director of Product and Abhishek Goyal as Director of Solutions

MiQ has strengthened its leadership team in India with promotions and new appointments. Sachi Gurudanti becomes Director of Product, Abhishek Goyal Director of Solutions, Ajendranath Munduri Director of Trading, and Vineet Badde Chief of Staff. New appointments include Anusha Modi as Director of Account Management and Namrata Aswani as Director of Marketing and PR. The changes come ahead of the launch of MiQ Sigma, the company’s AI-powered platform for media buying, with the leadership team set to drive innovation and client impact in India’s programmatic market.