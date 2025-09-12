Colors to premiere ‘Binddii’ drama show from September 17, airing daily

New Delhi: Colors is set to premiere Binddii, a drama exploring the relationship between a mother and her daughter and the girl’s struggle for justice, on September 17. The show will air daily at 8:30 pm on Colors and JioHotstar.

The story follows Binddii, a young girl born and raised within prison walls, whose entire world is her mother, Kajal. Her mother’s love transforms the confines of prison into a sanctuary, but when Binddii is forced out, she faces a harsh and unfamiliar world.

Set in Mathura, the narrative reveals that her father, Aviraj, conspired with mafia don Dayanand Chaudhury against Kajal for financial gain. Determined to free her mother, Binddii embarks on a journey of self-education and resilience, while confronting threats from Aviraj and Dayanand.

Radhika Muthukumar plays Kajal, Sanchi Bhoyar portrays Binddii, Krushal Ahuja appears as Aviraj, and Manav Gohil takes on the role of Dayanand.

