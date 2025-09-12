Ipsos introduces PRS IN VIVO pack testing solutions in India

New Delhi: Ipsos has launched PRS IN VIVO’s globally recognised pack testing solutions in India, following its recent acquisition of the BVA family, which includes PRS IN VIVO, a firm specialising in behavioural science-led packaging research. The integration of these tools into the Indian market is expected to provide brands with advanced insights into shopper behaviour and packaging performance.

Sophie Mahe, Managing Director, APAC, PRS IN VIVO, commented on the India debut, saying: “The new partnership represents a great opportunity for both Ipsos & PRS IN VIVO to bring the packaging excellence to a new level in India.”

Anthony Dsouza, Country Head, Innovation, Ipsos India, said, “PRS IN VIVO specialises in pack testing through deep expertise in shopper behavior, combining behavioral science with real-world and virtual testing environments. Covering shelf impact, design optimisation, brand communication, and usability to understand how packaging influences purchase decisions.

Helping brands create packaging that stands out, communicates effectively, and drives consumer choice in both modern and traditional retail settings. Combining it with Ipsos’ expertise in packaging research and testing, clients will have access to the best-in-class suite of solutions, revolutionising pack testing.”

The PRS IN VIVO suite in India will focus on several areas. It will provide packaging design training programmes and workshops to educate and equip clients with best practices. It will support brands in reviewing their categories, identifying distinctive brand assets, and engaging with shopper behaviour to inform stronger creative strategies.

It will also guide marketers in building clear, actionable briefs for design agencies, assist in evaluating multiple design options, and identify areas for optimisation to enhance both visual and functional impact. Finally, it will offer validation and benchmarking, allowing clients to assess packaging performance against competitors before market launch.

Olivier Blanchet, CEO, PRS IN VIVO, said, “We are thrilled to unite PRS IN VIVO’s unparalleled packaging expertise with Ipsos’s robust capabilities and reach in India. In today’s landscape of fragmented consumer attention, where retail and packaging play an increasingly pivotal role, our combined strengths will allow us to deliver even greater innovation and value to our clients.”

Suresh Ramalingam, CEO of Ipsos India, added, “In this omnichannel world, retail media is one of the most powerful shopper touchpoints. It is increasingly difficult to stand out in such a crowded marketplace. PRS IN VIVO’s behavioural science-backed solutions allow us to measure real shopper behavior with unmatched precision, helping our clients build packaging that not only captures attention but also drives positive perception and purchase intent. These tools are not only proven but also incredibly agile.”

Dsouza also noted, “Ipsos completed the acquisition of the BVA family at the end of June 2025. Its expertise in pack testing through PRS IN VIVO is a key global strength, and we are excited to roll it out here in India.”