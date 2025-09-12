BCCI to finalise new Team India jersey sponsor within 3 weeks: Arun Dhumal

New Delhi: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Friday said the BCCI will finalise a new Team India jersey sponsorship deal to replace Dream11 within the next 2–3 weeks.
"What is done is done. We have started the process of finalising the sponsors and will get to know about it in the next 2–3 weeks," he said.
The BCCI had officially released an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) for the National Team Lead Sponsor Rights earlier in September 2025.
The exit followed the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans real-money gaming and related advertising.
This forced Dream11 to end its contract nearly a year before expiry. The BCCI subsequently terminated the Rs 358-crore agreement signed in July 2023, under which Dream11 had replaced Byju’s as the national team jersey sponsor.
For the new 2025–2028 cycle, the BCCI is aiming to secure a Rs 452 crore deal, covering around 140 matches, including bilateral series and ICC/ACC tournaments.
As per reports, the sponsorship is expected to fetch Rs Rs 3.5 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1.5 crore per ICC/ACC fixture.
This marks an increase from Dream11’s rates (Rs 3 crore per bilateral and Rs 1 crore per ICC/ACC match), though still below the Rs 5.07 crore per bilateral match paid by previous sponsor Byju’s.
The deal is projected to generate Rs 131 crore in 2025–26, Rs 162.5 crore in 2026–27, and Rs 158.5 crore in 2027–28.
Dream11 had signed its three-year contract at Rs 358 crore in July 2023, but informed BCCI CEO Hemang Amin that it could not continue after the new law, which also prescribes penalties of up to Rs 1 crore and three years’ imprisonment for violations.