Super 7 ad of the week: Creative campaigns bringing moments to life

New Delhi: This week’s advertising coverage highlights a range of campaigns across multiple sectors, including fashion, retail, FMCG, and insurance. The campaigns feature various creative approaches such as storytelling, festive themes, music integration, digital and social media activations, and innovative content formats. Each campaign demonstrates different ways brands are communicating with audiences, from highlighting everyday moments and celebrations to offering interactive experiences and promotions.

Taneira reimagines the saree as an expression of affection and memory

Taneira, the ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata, has launched its festive campaign, The Gift of Pure Love, focusing on gifting sarees as expressions of affection and memory. The campaign features two short films that portray everyday bonds, a husband’s surprise and a sister’s thoughtful gesture, using the saree as a symbol of connection, emotion, and lasting keepsake.

Watch the campaign films:

When Dr R.D. Sharma does the math, Flipkart brings the offers

Dr R.D. Sharma, whose mathematics textbooks have guided generations of students, takes on a new role in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days campaign, launching September 23, 2025. Conceptualised by Talented and directed by Anant Sharma, the film features Dr Sharma inviting shoppers to share quirky maths problems, which are then transformed into sale offers.

Watch the campaign films:

Complan’s iconic jingle returns as a digital sound cue on Zepto checkout

Zydus Wellness has integrated Complan’s classic jingle, “I am a Complan Boy” or “Complan Girl,” into Zepto’s checkout. Shoppers hear the tune when adding the product to their cart, using sound to create instant recognition in a fast-paced digital retail environment.The move illustrates how audio cues are increasingly used in e-commerce to engage consumers.

Interio by Godrej unveils new brand identity with ‘Moments That Matter’

Interio by Godrej has refreshed its brand identity, focusing on design as central to modern Indian living. The campaign by Contract Advertising highlights that a home is defined not just by walls, but by everyday moments of comfort, connection, and joy.

The updated identity features a vibrant coral logo, reflecting creativity, warmth, and aspiration, while maintaining the trust and quality associated with the Godrej name.

Watch the campaign films:

Action meets everyday driving as ACKO unites MS Dhoni and R Madhavan

ACKO has released a new campaign featuring cricketer MS Dhoni and actor R Madhavan in their first collaboration for the brand. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett and directed by Vasan Bala, the films blend action and humour to highlight everyday car ownership challenges, including buying a car, renewing insurance, filing claims, and roadside assistance. Digital creator Viraj Ghelani also appears, adding a contemporary touch to the storytelling.

Watch the campaign films:

Myntra makes festive fashion fun with Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival campaign, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, uses a playful take on rising expenses disrupting fashion plans, highlighting the festival’s “3X” offers across 15,000 brands. Developed by Tilt Brand Solutions and directed by Nitin Menon, the films convey that while life brings “kharche pe kharcha,” fashion can still lead to “charche pe charcha.”

Watch the campaign films:

IKEA festive film lights up with Usha Uthup and Bappi Lahiri’s classic track

IKEA India’s festive campaign Cook Up Some Magic, developed with Leo Burnett, centres on food and shared celebrations. The main film uses a dinner party mannequin challenge where guests spring to life when food arrives, set to Usha Uthup and Bappi Lahiri’s Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache. Uthup also performed at an IKEA store as part of the rollout, with short films highlighting festive cooking, dining, and serving products.

Watch the campaign films: