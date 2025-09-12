Taneira reimagines the saree as an expression of affection and memory

New Delhi: Taneira, the ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata, has introduced its festive campaign, The Gift of Pure Love, centred on the idea of gifting sarees as expressions of affection and memory.

The campaign features two short films portraying everyday bonds through the act of gifting, including a husband’s surprise and a sister’s gesture. Both narratives use the saree as a symbol of connection, presented as more than fabric but as an emotion and a keepsake.

In line with the campaign, the brand has released the Miara collection, which blends traditional craft with contemporary design. The collection includes drapes in silks and cottons sourced from across India, with prices beginning at Rs 6,499.

Somprabh Singh, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Taneira, said, “Our campaign The Gift of Pure Love beautifully captures the essence of the festive gifting and the bonds that make every celebration meaningful. This year, through the Miara collection, we present a festive range that reflects this spirit and emotion. For us, every saree is a celebration, designed to make gifting more heartfelt and festive attire more meaningful. This Diwali, we honour the joy of giving by elevating the saree into an emblem of pure love. With our hallmark of authenticity and heritage, we believe Taneira is poised to become the preferred gifting choice of the season.”

Sharing her perspective, Aarti Nichlani, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy South, added, “We set out to capture the essence of modern relationships, all their raw, real parts, and wrap it in the fun of festive gifting. These aren't your typical mushy moments; they're honest, and totally us. Just like Taneira's handcrafted sarees, which are more than just pretty colours and textures. They tell stories that reflect the ups and downs of life, deeply rooted in Indian culture yet beautifully reimagined for the contemporary Indian woman.”

Watch the campaign films: