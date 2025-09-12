boAt names rapper KR$NA as brand ambassador

New Delhi: boAt has appointed hip-hop artist KR$NA as its newest brand ambassador. The move brings together India’s audio brands with a rapper known for his lyrics, style, and influence on youth culture.The partnership will include campaigns across digital platforms and live events.

On the collaboration, KR$NA said, “I’ve always liked to keep everything limited and let my music do the talking, just like boAt keeps it real by letting its products speak for themselves. As both of us draw strongly from culture, I believe this collaboration will vibe with every street and corner across India.”

A spokesperson for boAt added, “ KR$NA’s journey in the hip-hop scene is a testament to resilience, creativity, and passion, qualities we deeply resonate with. We are proud to welcome him as our brand ambassador and look forward to co-creating experiences that go far beyond technology.”