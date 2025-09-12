Ravish Kumar Chaubey takes over as Head of Marketing at Kult

New Delhi: Kult, a beauty and skincare commerce platform, has appointed Ravish Kumar Chaubey as its Head of Marketing. In this role, he will oversee the company’s marketing efforts, focusing on consumer engagement, brand building and growth.

An alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Lucknow, Chaubey has more than 15 years of experience in consumer growth and brand development. He has previously held senior marketing roles at Meesho, Ola Electric, Vedantu and Flipkart. At Meesho, he was involved in scaling user growth, while at Ola Electric he led the scooter’s digital launch.

At Vedantu, he worked on marketing and growth strategies that contributed to revenue expansion. His earlier career at Flipkart gave him exposure to the early stages of India’s e-commerce sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Kult’s founder Karishma Singh said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ravish to Kult as Head of Marketing. His track record of scaling consumer businesses and building impactful brands aligns perfectly with our vision of making Kult the most loved beauty destination for young India. With his expertise, we are confident of strengthening our positioning and accelerating growth in the months to come.”

Chaubey said, “I am excited to join this journey and look forward to building on Kult’s strong foundation to craft memorable brand experiences, fuel consumer love, and scale the platform to its full potential.”