Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 22, 2025

- Oct 22, 2025 09:51 IST
Coca-Cola volumes fall in India amid heavy rains and soft demand in Q3
Henrique Braun said volume fell across Asia Pacific due to weaker spending, industry performance and bad weather in markets like India, while revenue and profit grew. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 09:38 IST
WPP hit with US securities class action alleging misleading outlook
Suit filed in New York seeks to represent investors who bought WPP stock Feb 27–Jul 8, 2025, citing statements about revenue growth and the media arm’s competitiveness. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 09:33 IST
Diwali trade touches record Rs 6.05 lakh crore, says CAIT report
CAIT’s nationwide survey finds non-corporate retail driving 85% of Diwali trade, with GST rate cuts and stable pricing fuelling higher consumer spending. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 09:22 IST
Warner Bros. Discovery opens door to a sale after unsolicited bids
The board also left open the option of continuing with its previously announced plan to split into two standalone companies by mid-2026. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 09:07 IST
PubMatic scales CTV ‘pause ads’ with dentsu as first global partner
Pause ads promise non-intrusive reach with unified planning and measurement on Activate. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 09:04 IST
Police arrest Valueleaf employees for sharing Facebook ad IDs with Chinese scammers
Police arrest four Valueleaf employees for allegedly sharing Facebook advertising ID access with a China-based ring that ran deepfake stock-expert ads to dupe investors. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 09:00 IST
Rajdeepak Das to chair Branded Entertainment jury at The One Show 2026
Early judging starts in January 2026, and finalists will be announced in May 2026. Crystal, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be announced in May during Creative Week 2026 in New York. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 08:59 IST
Raja Rajamannar steps down as Mastercard CMO; Accenture’s Jill Kramer to take over
Rajamannar will serve as a senior fellow for Mastercard. Kramer most recently served as Accenture’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Read more...
- Oct 22, 2025 08:55 IST
Omnicom to close IPG deal in November
European Commission decision due November 24; closing expected within 48 hours if cleared. Read more...
