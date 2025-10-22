New Delhi: On World Menopause Day, i-Know, the women’s health brand from Piramal Pharma, launched the #OwnYourMenopause campaign, conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.

The initiative seeks to address the often-invisible nature of menopause, where symptoms can feel confusing, indescribable, and deeply personal, leaving many women feeling unheard.

The campaign presents stories of women navigating perimenopause and menopause, using metaphor-led storytelling to communicate experiences such as brain fog or hot flashes. The films use visuals to represent these symptoms, highlighting that women are not alone and that support is available.

As part of the initiative, i-Know has introduced a Menopause Testing Kit, a home-based urine test that detects elevated levels of Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), a key indicator of approaching menopause. The kit is intended to help women gain clarity about their health and transition.

Abhishek Kr. Srivastava, VP Marketing at Piramal Consumer Healthcare, said: “At Piramal, we’ve always believed that true healthcare goes beyond products; it starts with awareness and empathy. With i-Know, our goal is to help women understand their bodies at every stage, including one of the least talked about transitions, menopause.

The #OwnYourMenopause campaign reflects our commitment to driving both education and access, making it easier for women to identify what they’re going through and take timely, informed action. It’s a step towards normalising a conversation that has been silent for far too long.”

Mahima Mathur, Creative Director at DDB Mudra Group, added: “Most women we spoke to began their menopause journey in confusion, not conversation. And when you can’t find the words, it can feel like you’re the only one."

He added, "These stories, inspired by real testimonials, and the i-Know Menopause Testing Kit are here to make it easier to talk, to understand, and to turn a lonely journey into a shared one.”

Watch the campaign films: