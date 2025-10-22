Aleph expands partnership with Reddit to cover 45+ international markets

New Delhi: Aleph, a global network of digital specialists, has extended its strategic partnership with Reddit to act as the platform’s exclusive advertising representative in more than 45 markets across Europe, MENAT, Latin America, and APAC.

The move provides local and regional advertisers with direct access to Reddit’s communities, which collectively reach over 110 million daily active users.

Reddit, home to over 100,000 communities, has grown its international daily active users by 32% year-on-year, according to the company’s Q2 2025 earnings results.

The platform, widely cited across AI research between June 2024 and August 2025, functions as a repository of conversations where users exchange ideas, seek advice, and discuss a range of topics.

“We are very excited to extend our successful partnership with Reddit to 45+ markets globally,” said Rabin Yaghoubi, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Aleph Group.

“This expansion is a testament to the results we’ve delivered together and the trust we’ve built. Reddit offers a unique proposition, highly engaged communities and authentic human insights at scale, and with Aleph’s local expertise and capabilities, we’re proud to make this opportunity accessible to advertisers and agencies across our markets.”

Mike Romoff, Chief Revenue Officer at Reddit, added, "Aleph’s deep local expertise is essential for helping advertisers in new markets reach engaged, leaned-in audiences. Along with Reddit’s international growth opportunity and our ability to connect advertisers with real, human conversations, we're confident this expanded collaboration will open up significant opportunities for brands globally."

The partnership, which began in 2022 covering selected European and Central Asian markets, now provides advertisers across additional regions with hands-on support from Aleph’s local teams to navigate Reddit’s advertising platform and manage campaigns effectively.