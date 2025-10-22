New Delhi: Instagram has introduced a new feature for Teen Accounts, allowing users to personalise the app icon.

The update offers six different aesthetics, including fire, floral, chrome, cosmic, and slime, developed in collaboration with illustrator Carlos Oliveras Colom, known on Instagram as @doncarrrlos, and the platform’s design team.

Carlos Oliveras Colom said, “I’m honoured that I got trusted to bring some fun to life. If I was a teen I’d change that icon every day, either to express what I’m feeling or the vibes I’m setting for the day.”

The icons are exclusively available to Teen Accounts, allowing users to select their preferred look by tapping the Instagram logo at the top of the home screen. The feature is intended to offer teens a way to personalise their experience and engage with the platform in a creative manner.