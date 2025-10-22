New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a draft amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2025, introducing new obligations for digital platforms to manage AI-generated and synthetically altered content.

Under the draft rules, platforms will be required to label synthetically generated content, embed permanent metadata or unique identifiers, and verify user declarations regarding AI-generated material.

“Synthetically generated information” is defined as content created, modified, or altered using computer resources in a way that makes it appear authentic or true. Social media intermediaries and platforms enabling such content must ensure these identifiers cannot be removed or tampered with.

Significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs), defined as platforms with over five million registered users in India are subject to additional compliance measures. These include verifying user declarations through appropriate technical measures, which may involve automated tools.

The draft also specifies that AI-generated visuals must cover at least 10% of the screen area or initial audio duration to make synthetic content easily distinguishable from authentic material.

MeitY emphasised that the removal or disabling of access to synthetically generated content in line with grievance mechanisms does not constitute a violation of existing intermediary liability protections. Platforms that allow unlabelled or falsely declared AI content would be considered to have failed in exercising due diligence under the IT Act.

The rules build on the original IT guidelines, first notified in February 2021, with previous amendments in October 2022 and April 2023.

“This step is part of a broader effort to maintain an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet,” MeitY said, highlighting the growing prevalence of generative AI and associated risks, including misinformation, impersonation, and election-related manipulation.

The ministry has invited feedback from stakeholders on the draft rules until November 6, 2025, via email at itrules.consultation@meity.gov.in.