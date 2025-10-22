Raja Rajamannar steps down as Mastercard CMO; Accenture’s Jill Kramer to take over

New Delhi: Mastercard announced that Jill Kramer will join the company as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

Raja Rajamannar, the current Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, will serve as a

senior fellow for Mastercard. Rajamannar served as the financial services giant’s top marketer since 2013.

Kramer most recently served as Accenture’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, where she led a global, integrated and tech-driven function that drives brand relevance, market differentiation and business growth across industries and geographies.

Previously, Kramer led Accenture’s brand and advertising, where she was responsible for the stewardship of the Accenture brand, leading all advertising strategies, creative development, production, media planning and buying. During her ten years at Accenture, Kramer’s leadership helped the company nearly double its brand value – from $12 billion to $20.9 billion, according to Interbrand’s Best Global Brands Annual ranking.

Before joining Accenture in 2015, Kramer held successive senior leadership roles at BBDO and DDB, two of the world's most creative agencies, and delivered award-winning core business-to-business brand development, digital marketing and communications for some of the most iconic brands, including AT&T and ExxonMobil.

Kramer serves on the board of directors of the Ad Council and holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

“Raja’s impact on Mastercard and the marketing industry has been nothing short of transformative. His creativity, passion and relentless pursuit of excellence have inspired all of us and helped make Mastercard one of the world’s most admired brands. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions,” said Michael Miebach, CEO.

“We are excited to welcome Jill Kramer to Mastercard as our new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Jill’s global perspective and deep expertise in B2B marketing will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth and innovation. Her leadership and vision are exactly what we need for this next chapter,“ Miebach continued.