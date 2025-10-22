Rajdeepak Das to chair Branded Entertainment jury at The One Show 2026

New Delhi: Rajdeepak Das, Chairman, Leo, South Asia, and CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, has been named Jury President for the Branded Entertainment discipline in The One Show 2026.

Jury Presidents lead judging for each discipline and have a vote on the work.

The complete confirmed list of global creative leaders selected as One Show 2026 Jury Presidents can be viewed on the awards website.

Jury Presidents for Brand-Side/In-House and Gaming will be announced along with the full jury in December.

“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s Jury Presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”

Entries to the overall One Show 2026 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Super-early entry deadline for the greatest savings is October 31, 2025. Early entry deadline is December 12, 2025, with the regular deadline January 23, 2026. The extended deadline is February 6, 2026, and the final deadline is February 20, 2026.

Early judging starts in January 2026, and finalists will be announced in May 2026. Crystal, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be announced in May during Creative Week 2026 in New York.

Debuting this year within The One Show 2026 is The One Show Indies, dedicated to celebrating the work of independent agencies, design firms, production houses, and creators.