New Delhi: Omnicom Group said its planned acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG) is on track to close by the end of November, with the final regulatory milestone now resting with the European Commission, which has set a provisional decision date of November 24.

Executives told investors on the company’s Q3 2025 earnings call that closing could follow within 48 hours of EU clearance, capping a $13.5 billion all-stock transaction that would create the world’s largest advertising network.

Omnicom has already secured key approvals, including the US Federal Trade Commission in September 2025, with added stipulations on advertising practices, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority in August. The Commission received formal notification on October 20.

For the quarter ended September 30, Omnicom reported $4.0 billion in total revenue, up 4% year on year. Organic growth was 2.6%, led by a 9.1% increase in the media and advertising segment.

Operating income fell 11.7% to $530.1 million, which the company linked in part to $196 million of severance as it prepares for integration with IPG.

Regional performance was mixed: US organic growth rose 4.6%, Latin America surged 27.3%, the UK grew 3.7%, and Middle East & Africa increased 5.9%, while Asia-Pacific declined 3.7%.

“The combination with IPG positions us with the industry’s most talented team and a platform to accelerate growth across data, media, creativity, production and technology,” said John Wren, Omnicom’s chairman and CEO. “We’re already seeing momentum with significant new business wins across both companies.”

The merged group would surpass Publicis and WPP by revenue, consolidating scale at a time when clients are demanding tighter integration across media, creative and AI-enabled services. Analysts expect stronger clout in data analytics and media buying, while cautioning that integration could entail job redundancies and continued antitrust scrutiny in overlapping markets.