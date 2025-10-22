New Delhi: Liqvd Asia has announced the launch of Aikonic, a new studio services business designed to place artificial intelligence at the centre of content production. The initiative is intended to combine technology with creative production in India’s media industry.

The studio is the first step in a broader plan to establish dedicated facilities in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, expanding the availability of AI-powered creative services in key media hubs across the country.

Speaking about the launch, Vishal Chavan, Creative Producer at Liqvd Asia, said, “Aikonic is a game-changer, blending smart technology with creative flair to break new ground. This launch is a significant milestone for Liqvd Asia as it stands for our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity through AI.

It’s a space where innovation meets imagination, unlocking opportunities for storytellers to push boundaries and imagine content in exciting new ways.”

Sunil Gangras, Creative Head at Liqvd Asia, added, “Today's creative content demands flexibility, engagement, and scale, and Aikonic delivers precisely that. This launch represents a bold step forward in making intelligent, AI-driven storytelling the new standard. By weaving AI into the fabric of production, we’re enabling creators to craft exceptional work that resonates deeply and reaches far.”