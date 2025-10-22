New Delhi:The Hindu has introduced “Written by Journalists,” developed with Talented, reflecting its 147-year history of journalism focused on accuracy and editorial integrity, even as misinformation and sensationalism continue to circulate widely.

Since its founding in 1878, The Hindu has upheld its principles of fact-checking, thoughtful editing, and public accountability. The campaign reiterates that these values remain central to its operations even today.

LV Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “Our readers trust us to separate fact from noise. We are in an age where content is everywhere, but credibility is rare, being ‘Written by Journalists’ is not a campaign name but it’s our truth.”

The campaign was introduced with a Find The Story print ad, followed by films titled Who writes the news you hear? and Who writes the news you read? The messaging highlights The Hindu’s prioritisation of accuracy over attention, depth over speed, and accountability over applause. The campaign extends beyond print and digital platforms, featuring bold one-liners across outdoor sites nationwide.

PG Aditiya, Co-founder and CCO, Talented, said, “When a publication doesn’t believe it has quality readers, it feels no pressure to hire quality writers. That’s not the case with The Hindu.

Its readers are discerning, and the brand shows them respect across every format, newspaper, app, or podcast, by doubling down on what great journalism should read, sound, and feel like. Much like advertising, journalism is not just a profession, it’s a passion. And while many have tarnished it, The Hindu continues to protect it.”

Ronak Chugh, Director, Rooted Films, added, “We grew up believing something simply because it was on the news. Today, in the attention economy, shouting without saying anything seems enough. So here’s a reminder of the obvious: News that is Written by Journalists.”

The campaign concludes with a message that resonates with the publication’s long-standing ethos: everyone has a platform, but few have a newsroom.

Watch the campaign films: