Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 22, 2026

- Jan 22, 2026 11:28 IST
Indian CEOs show higher confidence than global peers on GDP and revenue growth
PwC survey released at Davos finds Indian business leaders more optimistic than global peers on domestic growth, investment prospects and near-term revenues. Read more...
- Jan 22, 2026 11:22 IST
Sony Pictures Networks India wins DP World Tour broadcast rights till 2028
The deal covers global DP World Tour events, including the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and two India tournaments, giving SPNI rights to broadcast elite golf across the circuit. Read more...
- Jan 22, 2026 11:14 IST
Pocket FM appoints former Meta AI scientist Vasu Sharma as Head of AI
Sharma joins from Meta’s Facebook AI Research unit, where he worked on multimodal and language models, and has published over 90 papers across leading AI conferences. Read more...
- Jan 22, 2026 11:07 IST
Netflix to revamp mobile app amid rising competition from social video platforms
Netflix plans to extend short, swipeable video beyond shows and films into video podcasts, marking a wider push into a creator-led format long dominated by YouTube. Read more...
- Jan 22, 2026 10:56 IST
AI reshaping telecom operations, raises transparency and accountability concerns: Trai chair
At a Trai–STPI pre-summit, Anil Kumar Lahoti said telecom networks carry AI, while operators deploy it for planning, optimisation, maintenance prediction and fraud control. Read more...
- Jan 22, 2026 10:50 IST
DB Corp flags drop in government ads; BFSI, auto drive print growth
Company flags 24% decline in 9 months in government advertising category as BFSI, healthcare and real estate remain active spenders. Read more...
- Jan 22, 2026 10:43 IST
After UP, Rajasthan, DB Corp in talks with more states on school newspaper reading
The company is engaging with MP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and other states to replicate the school newspaper reading policy. Read more...
- Jan 22, 2026 10:16 IST
Budget 2026: The ad industry isn’t asking for SOPs, it’s asking for certainty
As advertising shifts with consumer demand and digital audiences, the industry wants Budget 2026 to prioritise compliance certainty, faster processes, and incentives for tech-led innovation, skilling, and responsible AI adoption. Read more...
