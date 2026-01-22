New Delhi: Havas CX India has appointed Amandeep Singh Kochar as executive vice president, experience strategy and martech head. He will be based in Gurugram and report to Manas Lahiri, chief growth officer, Havas India, who also oversees Havas CX India operations.

In his role, Kochar will work closely with leadership teams across Havas India and will focus on strengthening customer experience, martech, CRM and data analytics capabilities, alongside deeper integration across the network’s agencies.

David Shulman, global CEO, Havas CX, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Amandeep to the Havas CX team. In today’s landscape, brands are increasingly recognizing the importance of uniting communications and experience. Amandeep’s leadership will empower our clients to gain deeper insights into customer needs and develop experiences that deliver on the promises brands communicate.”

Manas Lahiri, chief growth officer, Havas India, said: “Across markets, customer experience is emerging as the core driver of brand relationships, loyalty and long-term value, and today sits at the center of every client conversation. As brands navigate an increasingly complex marketplace, CX has become the lens through which strategy, creativity, data and technology must converge.

Amandeep brings a rare blend of strategic depth, martech expertise, and regional leadership experience. His proven ability to build CX capabilities and drive growth will be critical as we further scale our CX strategy and GTM practice, deepen integration across Havas, and unlock new growth opportunities.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kochar said, “Havas India has emerged as one of the most progressive integrated networks today, with a powerful blend of creativity, data and media. Havas CX India is at an exciting inflection point where these capabilities are coming together with technology to deliver real business outcomes. There is no better place to build the future of CX, and I’m looking forward to partnering with Manas and the wider Havas teams to create scalable CX and martech solutions that deliver seamless, impactful consumer journeys.”

Kochar brings over 15 years of experience across India and Southeast Asia, working with enterprise brands on brand strategy, customer experience and marketing technology. His background includes work on first-party data programmes, personalisation, CRM, martech orchestration and marketing effectiveness.

He was most recently with VML, where he worked on building CX and commerce capabilities across India and Southeast Asia, including regional mandates from Thailand and Malaysia. Over the past year, he has also undertaken consulting assignments focused on Bharat-first brands and consumers. His portfolio includes work for Ford, Colgate, Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo and BAT.