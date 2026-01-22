New Delhi: As mobile video viewing is increasingly shaped by platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, Netflix is reconsidering the role its app plays in a social-led consumption landscape.

In its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, the company said it will revamp its mobile app and broaden its use of short-form video, moves that may also align with its recent foray into original video podcasts, as per the news reports.

The redesigned mobile app, scheduled to roll out later in 2026, is expected to support the company’s longer-term business expansion. Co-CEO Greg Peters said the update would provide a base for continued testing and refinement, allowing Netflix to evolve its mobile experience over time.

A central element of the redesign is tighter integration of vertical video feeds, which Netflix has been trialling since May. These feeds surface short clips from films and series in a swipe-based format familiar to users of Instagram Reels and TikTok.

Peters indicated that the format could extend beyond traditional shows and films, with short clips potentially drawn from newer content categories such as video podcasts, reflecting Netflix’s view that brief, scrollable videos can help drive discovery and engagement within the app.

The company is also stepping into video podcasts, a space long dominated by YouTube. This week, Netflix launched its first original video podcast titles, hosted by well-known figures including Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin. It has also entered partnerships with established podcast networks, bringing existing video podcast catalogues from players such as Spotify and iHeartMedia onto the platform.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos used the earnings call to reflect on the shifting competitive landscape, noting that streaming services are now competing not just with one another, but across the wider entertainment ecosystem. He observed that boundaries around television consumption are increasingly blurred, with major live events, awards content and premium entertainment now spread across multiple platforms.

Sarandos also touched on Netflix’s evolving film distribution approach, pointing to recent changes in its theatrical release strategy as the company prepares to acquire Warner Bros, signalling greater openness to hybrid release models as cinema, streaming and social content continue to converge.

In 2025, Netflix reported revenue of $45.2 billion, with advertising revenue exceeding $1.5 billion. The company also crossed 325 million paid subscriptions during the fourth quarter.