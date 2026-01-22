New Delhi: Nielsen-owned Gracenote has appointed Bill Condon as its first head of advertising sales, according to an announcement made on January 22, 2026. In the role, Condon will oversee revenue generation across Gracenote’s advertising operations, with responsibility for commercial expansion of its connected TV (CTV) offering, Content Connect.

Content Connect was launched in December 2025 and integrates Gracenote’s content intelligence into streaming advertising workflows. Built on the company’s Content ID Graph, which draws on entertainment metadata and TMS IDs used across the CTV ecosystem, the platform supports programme-level ad targeting, brand suitability controls and greater transparency for advertisers, while offering publishers new ways to package and monetise inventory based on content attributes.

Condon brings more than 20 years of experience across the digital advertising and adtech ecosystem. Most recently, he served as vice-president of enterprise sales and partnerships at Xumo, where he worked on scaling free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) technology and monetisation across major CTV platforms. His previous roles include senior positions at The Walt Disney Company, Tremor Video, Yahoo, AOL and PointRoll.

Commenting on the appointment, Ryan Moore, chief business officer at Gracenote, said, “This new role reflects the forward momentum of Gracenote’s advertising business, from our 2024 contextual targeting rollout and Content Connect launch to expanded reporting through partnership integrations. Bill’s experience building and monetising CTV and FAST platforms makes him the ideal leader to drive Content Connect’s commercial growth as content intelligence becomes increasingly essential to CTV advertising.”

Condon said, “CTV advertising has reached an inflection point where scale and signal quality must advance together. Across ad buying and selling, there is a growing interest in harmonizing content-level signals with audience-based approaches, yet visibility into the programming ads run in hasn’t kept pace. I’m excited to join Gracenote as we bring context into CTV transactions and make it actionable at the show level.”

Gracenote provides entertainment data and content intelligence used in search, discovery and advertising applications, with an increasing focus on programme-level signals in connected TV environments.