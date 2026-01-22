Ghadi-unveils-animated-campaign-film

The campaign reinforces Ghadi’s philosophy of being a brand that is truly made in India, for Indians, encapsulated in its belief ‘Bharat Mein Bana, Bharatiyon Ke Liye Bana’.

The film presents a visually engaging journey across everyday life in India, drawing inspiration from the country’s food habits, traditions, occupations and modes of travel. Reimagined through the world of clothes, the narrative showcases a wide spectrum of daily-life situations, from children playing outdoors and crowded train commutes to festive gatherings and factory floors. Each scene highlights authentic, everyday stains that reflect how people across the country live, work, eat and celebrate.

The campaign reiterates the brand’s core proposition that Ghadi understands every kind of stain, echoing its promise, Har Mael ko Samjhata hai Ghadi.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Gyanchandani, Joint Managing Director, RSPL Group, said, “With Anokhe Desh ke Anokhe Mael, Ghadi reiterates its belief in understanding the many kinds of stains that leave a mark, not just on clothes, but on the lives of people. The campaign reflects RSPL Group’s journey alongside India, celebrating its cultural, linguistic and geographic diversity, and the vibrant spectrum of colours that define its people.”