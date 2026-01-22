Saurabh Dwivedi joining The Indian Express’ Hindi vertical not true: Sources

New Delhi: Media reports and social media chatter in recent days have claimed that journalist Saurabh Dwivedi is set to join the Indian Express Group to head its Hindi and video vertical.

However, sources aware of the matter have told BestMediaInfo.com that there is, as of now, no confirmed move on the table and that the buzz appears to be speculative. According to these sources, no formal announcement has been made internally, and the development is being discussed largely as industry chatter.

The reports had suggested that Dwivedi would take charge of the group’s push in Hindi digital content and video programming. The speculation comes at a time when legacy news brands are increasingly investing in language audiences and expanding their video-first offerings across platforms.

That said, the possibility of a leadership change cannot be ruled out entirely. Sources indicated that conversations in the market have been unusually persistent, even though there is no official communication to back the claims at this stage.

Dwivedi’s name has been in circulation since his recent exit from the India Today Group, where he spent close to 12 years and held key editorial roles. He was the founding editor of The Lallantop and also served as editor of India Today Hindi. During his tenure, The Lallantop carved out a strong presence in Hindi digital journalism, particularly among younger audiences.

Dwivedi announced his decision to move on through posts on X on January 5, indicating that he would take a brief study break before firming up his next steps. In another post, he shared a photograph with a Hindi verse, signalling the start of a new chapter.

He joined the India Today Group as features editor at AajTak.in and went on to co-create The Lallantop along with Kamlesh Singh. Following his resignation, India Today Group vice chairperson Kalli Purie acknowledged his contribution in building The Lallantop into a widely followed platform, especially in the Hindi heartland.