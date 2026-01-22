0

PROMPERÚ appoints Beam & Words as digital marketing agency for India

The collaboration supports PROMPERÚ’s 2025 strategy in India, with Beam & Words using digital storytelling and cultural localisation to showcase Peru’s diverse tourism offerings

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: PROMPERÚ (Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Board) has appointed design and communications agency Beam & Words to manage its social media presence in India for 2025–2026. The association will focus on positioning Peru as a key travel destination for Indian tourists through a locally relevant digital presence.

As part of the mandate, Beam & Words will oversee Visit Peru’s digital strategy in India to drive engagement and awareness. Arjun Guleria, founder of Beam & Words, said, “India is a rapidly growing outbound travel market, and we are proud to partner with PROMPERÚ to bring Peru closer to Indian travellers.

Through localised storytelling, culturally relevant campaigns, and high-impact digital strategies, we aim to position Peru as a dream destination for the Indian audience over the year.”

The partnership aligns with PROMPERÚ’s 2025 plans to strengthen its presence in India and encourage tourism from the country. Beam & Words will apply its expertise in storytelling, digital marketing and cultural localisation to highlight Peru’s offerings across culture, gastronomy, adventure, luxury, and nature.

