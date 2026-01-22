New Delhi: Audio series platform Pocket FM has appointed former Meta AI (FAIR) scientist Vasu Sharma as its head of AI, as the company strengthens its work across AI-led storytelling and content creation.

Based in Los Angeles and India, Sharma will report to Pocket FM co-founder Prateek Dixit and oversee AI research and applied innovation spanning narrative generation, production intelligence and large-scale localisation.

Sharma previously worked at Meta’s Facebook AI Research division, where he contributed to multimodal and large language model programmes including Llama, Chameleon, MaVIL and several audio-video foundation models. His academic background includes more than 90 research papers presented at AI conferences such as NeurIPS, CVPR, ACL, EMNLP and ICLR, with over 10,000 citations.

Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said, “Pocket FM sits at a rare intersection of AI, creativity and global storytelling. Very few companies in the world have this combination of scale, AI and a mature creator ecosystem. With a clear vision to build the world’s best AI-powered fiction writing model, the opportunity to develop fiction-native systems, creator-centric AI tools, and large-scale multimodal storytelling infrastructure on top of this foundation is incredibly exciting. My focus will be to advance the Pocket LLMs and evolve the AI CoPilot into the definitive creative assistant for writers everywhere, helping them ideate richer plots, preserve voice and emotional cadence, and localise stories with cultural precision."

“Our ultimate objective is to unlock a new generation of IPs, powered by AI and enabled by humans,” he added.

As part of his role, Sharma will work on advancing Pocket FM’s proprietary AI CoPilot and Pocket LLMs, which support story ideation, drafting, plot development, editing, emotional toning and multi-language adaptation for creators on the platform. He will also be involved in developing fiction-writing models and scaling AI-assisted production workflows, while retaining a human-led creative approach.

Prateek Dixit, co-founder of Pocket FM, said Sharma’s experience would support the company’s creator-focused AI efforts. “Vasu brings world-class AI research experience, and his expertise in multimodal and long-form language models will significantly accelerate our creator-first AI vision. At Pocket FM, we believe AI should elevate imagination and not replace it. With Vasu leading our AI charter, we are poised to build more powerful versions of our AI CoPilot, advance our Pocket LLMs, and expand our ability to take stories global with cultural precision and scale,” Dixit said.