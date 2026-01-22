New Delhi: Anamika Mehta, Chief Growth Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, has left the company as part of leadership changes following Omnicom Group’s acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), according to news reports.

Mehta, who departed earlier this month, is the first senior leader in India to exit the IPG ecosystem since the merger. Her next professional move has not been disclosed.

A long-serving member of the group, Mehta spent nearly three decades with IPG, beginning her career at Lintas and later holding leadership roles at UM Lodestar and Initiative, including CEO of Initiative and COO at Lodestar. She joined IPG Mediabrands when it formally entered India in 2012 and played a key role in expanding its media operations in the country.

Her departure coincides with broader leadership changes across the global IPG network as the Omnicom integration progresses. Several senior executives in multiple markets have recently left, reflecting wider restructuring within the merged entity.