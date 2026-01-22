New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has entered into an exclusive agreement with the DP World Tour, acquiring television and digital media rights for three seasons from 2026 to 2028.

Under the agreement, SPNI will broadcast and livestream DP World Tour tournaments across India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The 2026 DP World Tour calendar includes events across more than 20 countries, featuring five Rolex Series tournaments.

Coverage will include flagship events such as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which will be livestreamed on Sony LIV from January 22. The schedule also includes two tournaments in India, the Hero Indian Open 2026, scheduled from March 26 to 29, and the DP World India Championship, to be held from October 15 to 18.

The partnership provides SPNI with rights to showcase professional golf action from international venues, featuring established players and emerging talent competing across the Tour’s global circuit.

Commenting on the development, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and business head, sports and international at Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The DP World Tour represents the very best of global professional golf, and this long-term partnership reflects our strategic commitment to building the sport’s ecosystem across India and other regions of the subcontinent. By securing exclusive television and digital rights for three seasons, we are ensuring continuity, scale, deeper fan engagement, and a viewing experience that blends significance with reach."

Kaul added, "Sony LIV will bring fans closer to every DP World Tour event through expansive digital coverage, while our television platforms will showcase select marquee tournaments and moments that define the season, led by the Hero Indian Open and the DP World India Championship.”

Richard Bunn, chief revenue and content officer at the DP World Tour, said India continues to play a significant role in the Tour’s global plans. “The DP World Tour has long links with India and its leading players, and this expanded last year with the launch of the DP World India Championship. The tournament boasted a stellar field of Ryder Cup stars in its debut outing and now joins the Hero Indian Open on our global schedule.

Given India’s importance to the DP World Tour we’re delighted to agree a new media rights deal that will see Sony Pictures Networks India have exclusive rights to broadcast and livestream our tournaments, as golf’s global Tour travels around the world to 25 countries this season.”