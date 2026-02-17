Advertisment

0

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 17, 2026

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Feb 17, 2026 15:10 IST

    DD Free Dish e-auctions: NDTV India buys first Bucket C slot for Rs 8.6 crore

    The Adani Group-owned channel’s bid implies a 23% premium over the Rs 7 crore reserve, sharply lower than last year’s Rs 14.35 crore benchmark. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 13:29 IST

    Pocket FM claims Rs 300 crore creator payouts as AI-led publishing expands

    The company claims over 300,000 creators are publishing using AI tools, with plans to expand to one million creators and localise Indian IP for overseas markets. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 12:56 IST

    Tira appoints Ahaan as brand ambassador

    The appointment reflects brands’ growing focus on male grooming and changing attitudes towards skincare and self-care among younger consumers in India. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 12:40 IST

    Industry leaders at AI summit navigate future of storytelling

    Speakers at the India AI Summit debate AI’s role in expanding access to intelligence while raising concerns over its impact on creativity, authorship and craft. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 12:12 IST

    Kausik Misra joins BigTrunk Communications as Senior Vice President, strategy

    Misra brings over 15 years’ experience across content, marketing and PR and joins BigTrunk from Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led non-fiction content for Zee TV’s programming portfolio. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 12:07 IST

    CCPA penalises Snapdeal Rs 5 lakh over sale of toys lacking BIS certification

    Regulator issues order citing violations of Bureau of Indian Standards norms under Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020; notices also sent to Amazon, Flipkart and sellers. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 11:53 IST

    Britannia plans higher e-commerce investment, flags regional competition across markets

    Managing director Rakshit Hargave says company will adopt a “startup mentality” to respond to small regional players while monitoring input costs and exploring acquisitions. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 11:50 IST

    MIB moves to discontinue priority screening under film certification rules

    Proposed changes to Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, would remove paid fast-track screening provision, with feedback invited until March 17, 2026. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 11:39 IST

    AI spectacle or logistical mess? Media hunt for lanyards at the India AI Summit

    Despite approved QR codes and confirmed registrations, journalists were left without printed lanyards, caught between departments, conflicting data, and last-minute fixes. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 11:33 IST

    AI can’t replace accountability, assert media titans

    The panel underscored that while AI promises efficiency, scale and personalisation, its integration into media must prioritise accountability, institutional trust and journalism’s enduring role as a democratic safeguard. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 11:21 IST

    DD Free Dish e-auction 2026: 8 slots sold on Day 1 as bids fall below 2025 levels

    DD Freedish

    JioStar, Zee, Sony, Sun Network and Shemaroo emerged as winners across Buckets A+ and A, paying a modest premium of up to 16% over reserve prices. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 11:08 IST

    Lay’s introduces refreshed logo and packs as part of global update

    PepsiCo’s snack brand to roll out updated packs nationwide from March, alongside ‘Lay’s ke liye kuchh bhi’ campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 10:42 IST

    At AI Summit, Prasoon Joshi and Sushant Sreeram make the case for human imagination

    At a candid fireside chat, Prasoon Joshi and Sushant Sreeram reflected on why machines can assist creation, but only humans can give stories meaning. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 10:28 IST

    Delhi High Court restrains sale of ‘Lotus Splash’ products by 82°E pending trademark suit

    Interim injunction in trademark dispute bars Deepika Padukone’s 82°E from using ‘Lotus Splash’ or related ‘Lotus’ marks on skincare products pending final court ruling. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 10:24 IST

    Consolidation is not a whim; it is industry direction: Prasoon Joshi

    Prasoon Joshi
    Prasoon Joshi

    Speaking exclusively to BestMediaInfo.com, on the sidelines of a satellite event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Joshi described the current moment as one shaped by convergence. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 10:01 IST

    Rapido unveils new brand identity as it expands beyond bike taxis

    The updated identity features a simplified, wordmark-led logo that replaces the company’s earlier bike-focused imagery, reflecting its expansion into additional transport and travel services. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 09:22 IST

    51 startups to demo AI-led innovations at WAVES Creators Corner at India AI Impact Expo

    AVGC-XR and media-tech firms will showcase AI-led content, gaming and language innovations at India AI Impact Expo 2026, Bharat Mandapam, February 16–20. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 09:21 IST

    Kalli Purie shares nine-point AI charter for fixing the rules of AI and news

    At the AI and Media session on Summit Day 1, India Today Vice Chairperson urged fair value, transparency and traceability, mandatory AI labelling, and tougher penalties for hallucinations. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 09:17 IST

    MIB Pavilion outlines day-wise programme at India AI Impact Summit 2026

    Sessions from February 16–20 to include MIB Secretary fireside with YourStory’s Shradha Sharma, AI sovereignty panel, founder pitch slots and Bharat-focused startup discussions; public access restricted on February 16 and February 19. Read more...



  • Feb 17, 2026 09:09 IST

    MIB to host AI panels, masterclasses and tech showcase at India AI Impact Summit 2026

    Shekhar Kapur masterclass, Kathāvatār AI short films and an immersive AI Theatre to anchor programming at Bharat Mandapam as 51 startups demo AVGC-XR innovations at WAVES Creators Corner. Read more...



