MIB to host AI panels, masterclasses and tech showcase at India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will host panels, masterclasses and technology showcases focused on Artificial Intelligence’s impact on media and entertainment.

The lineup will cover AI-led production workflows, multilingual voice technologies, gaming innovation, content monetisation and responsible AI frameworks. The pavilion will also feature interactive formats, including AI micro-drama storytelling experiences.

A key session will be filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s masterclass on AI-powered storytelling, which will track how filmmaking is evolving while stressing cultural authenticity.

The programming will also showcase industry use cases and product demonstrations from companies including LTM BlueVerse, AWS, Google with Evergent, Sony Research India, PurpleTalk, Dashverse, Pocket FM, Kuku FM and Lumikai.

Alongside the pavilion sessions, the India AI Impact Expo 2026 will bring 51 startups from India’s AVGC-XR and media-tech ecosystem to the WAVES Creators Corner. The startups will present AI-powered solutions across immersive storytelling, gaming, virtual production and next-generation content technologies.

Showcase highlights include a “Zero-Touch Autonomous Newsroom” for automated multilingual breaking news, and “Bhasha-Wall” demonstrations of multilingual dubbing and AI sign-language avatars.

The lineup also includes interactive experiences such as Samvad Setu and The Director’s Chair, an AI podcast studio, conversational humanoid robots and voice cloning demos.

Startups that won the Bhashasetu and Kalaasetu challenges will also participate with products positioned around language technologies and cultural-tech applications, including tools aimed at improving linguistic accessibility and preserving cultural heritage.

Adobe, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will present AI-led creative initiatives at the MIB Pavilion and WAVES Creators Corner.

The partnership will spotlight Kathāvatār, a curated showcase of five Made-in-India AI short films inspired by Indian folklore.

The films Language of Birds, Migoi, Uttarayan, The Barber’s Secret and Yappasauras will be screened through the summit at the AI Theatre within WAVES Creators Corner. Adobe will also host a session titled ‘The Future of Film: AI, Creativity, and Craft’ on emerging AI filmmaking practices and evolving creative workflows.

A Content Creation Hub powered by Adobe will demonstrate AI-led video creation workflows aimed at modern creators, focusing on faster production, enhanced creative control and scalable content development.

The summit will also feature an AI Immersive Theatre with 270-degree projection, spatial design and AI-powered storytelling, designed as an interactive viewing environment.

Led by the National Film Development Corporation and Waves Bazaar under the Ministry, the programme will include curated AI films, CinemAI Hackathon finalists from the International Film Festival of India, and Kathāvatār screenings.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026.