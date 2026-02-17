New Delhi: BigTrunk Communications has appointed Kausik Misra as Senior Vice President, strategy, adding to its leadership team across planning and brand strategy functions.

Misra brings more than 15 years of experience spanning content, marketing and public relations. He joins the agency from Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he most recently served as head of non-fiction content for Zee TV.

During his tenure, he worked on several non-fiction television properties, including Dance India Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee Rishtey Awards and Zee Cine Awards, and was involved in expanding these formats across television and digital platforms.

At BigTrunk Communications, Misra will work with leadership and client teams on strategy development, audience insights and content-led brand work across platforms.

Speaking about his appointment, Kausik Misra said, “BigTrunk’s integrated and strategy-led approach presents a compelling opportunity to apply deep consumer insight, intuitive storytelling, and disciplined business thinking to brand problem-solving. I’m excited to be part of a growing, dynamic team and contribute to a creative environment where brands can genuinely hashtag MakeBigHappen.”

Akhil Nair, founder and chief executive officer of BigTrunk Communications, said, “Kausik’s experience in building large-scale content IPs and leading strategy at Zee brings a strong consumer-first perspective to our leadership. His understanding of audiences, culture, and storytelling will significantly strengthen our strategic offering for brands.”