New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on e-commerce platform Snapdeal for selling toys that did not comply with mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirements under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

A final order against Snapdeal, operated by Ace Vector Limited, was issued after the regulator took suo motu cognisance of the matter, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI.

The authority has also issued notices to other e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as sellers such as Stallion Trading Company and Electronics Bazar Store.

In addition to the penalty, the CCPA has directed Snapdeal to ensure compliance with BIS standards by preventing the listing, hosting or advertising of toys that do not meet certification requirements on its platform. The company has also been instructed to prominently display contact numbers, email addresses and details of its grievance officer to facilitate consumer redressal.

The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 has been mandatory since 1 January 2021, making BIS certification compulsory for all toys sold in India.