New Delhi: Rapido has introduced a new brand identity, marking a shift in its positioning from a bike taxi service to a broader, multi-modal mobility platform. The updated identity features a simplified, wordmark-led logo that replaces the company’s earlier bike-focused imagery, reflecting its expansion into additional transport and travel services.

The rebrand follows the company’s diversification beyond its original offering. While Rapido began as a bike taxi service, it now operates across bikes, auto-rickshaws and cabs, and has added adjacent services such as parcel deliveries and travel bookings for flights, hotels, buses and trains through its integrated app.

The company states that it facilitates more than five million rides daily across over 400 cities, and also cites a broader footprint of more than 50 million rides across its network.

By removing the bike icon from its logo, the company is signalling its transition towards a wider mobility ecosystem rather than a single-mode transport service. The refreshed identity will be introduced across its app, captain network, marketing materials, digital platforms and on-ground assets over the coming weeks.

“Our new brand identity is a milestone that mirrors the scale and diversity of the millions of journeys we facilitate every day,” said Pawandip Singh, chief marketing officer, Rapido.

“Rapido has always stood for simplifying travel and making it affordable for all. By evolving our visual language, we are reinforcing our promise to be the 'Wheels of Bharat', moving beyond our origins to provide a truly integrated, homegrown solution that connects every Indian from the first mile to the last, and every getaway in between.”